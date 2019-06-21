I’m sorry we have to accept that the dreadful Mutharika will rule for another five years, stop misleading people- Cape Town University’s Professor of Law Danwood Chirwa writes

Danwood Chirwa, a professor of law at the University of Cape Town, writes on Facebook:

Professor Chirwa: The hard truth is that MCP and Chakwera have no path to a victory

It appears many right-thinking Malawians take the elections litigation seriously. Please temper your expectations accordingly. Presidential election results are rarely overturned. There has to be overwhelming evidence of rigging. Unfortunately in this case we have a handful of tippexed poll results and not much more: trendy and exciting on social networks but of no consequence in a legal electoral dispute.

The hard truth is that MCP and Chakwera have no path to a victory. They run on an ethnic-based political strategy which Mutharika and DPP are better at. Chakwera was fighting with his best representatives of the MCP a few months before the election. He unceremoniously got rid of his lawfully elected Vice for Mia, thinking that this ethnic calculation would offset his failure to build a national base for his party. The gimmick didn’t and cannot work. In any election where ethnic calculation is the strategy of both the main opposition and ruling parties, the southern region based party wins.

The general pattern of the 2019 election is clear: DPP could not possibly lose. MCP doesn’t have a mathematical path to victory and must accept this reality.

I’m sorry we have to accept that the dreadful Mutharika will rule for another five years. Regroup, rebuild and come back strong. Meanwhile let’s stop misleading people.