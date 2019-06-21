BREAKING NEWS: Demo Victims To File Multi-billion Kwacha Lawsuit Against HRDC, Chakwera And Mtambo

One of the damaged vehicles during the protests

A group of Malawians and foreign business nationals whose property was damaged and looted by protestors yesterday is preparing to multi-billion kwacha lawsuit against Human Rights Defenders and Lazarus Chakwera and Saulos Chilima.

They want to demand compensation for the damages they have suffered because of the demonstrations.

Chakwera , Chilima and HRDC led Malawians to the streets on Thursday demanding the resignation of MEC chair Jane Ansah. They had promised to ensure the demonstrations are peaceful. However the protests became violent and protestors looted shops and damaged public and private property in Mzuzu, Lilongwe and Blantyre.

Now those affected have vowed they will not be quiet about the suffering their have undergone because of the demonstrations.

One of the lead persons in the group, Martin Chikosa, whose vehicle had its windows broken by protestors while it was parked at Eco Bank yard, said they will have the injustice corrected.

“We are mobilizing and we will go after all those who led the demonstrations. We have suffered severely. It is not fair. We are innocent people. I can’t use my car now and my insurance company has no business with this kind of damage. So those who organized the demo will have to pay. That is how justice works,” he fumed.

Chikosa said so far, 23 people that were affected in Mzuzu alone have come together.

“We will see if we can come together with others from Lilongwe and Blantyre. The damage is huge, way over a billion kwacha in our estimation. This injustice must be addressed by those who have perpetrated it,” he said.

Chilima has already admitted the violence and apologized for it in a statement he published early today.

The organizers endorsed a letter of permission to hold the demonstrations peacefully from the city councils. One such letter from Lilongwe City Council stipulated several conditions which included the following:

HRDC shall be responsible for crowd control during the demonstrations and will be required to provide adequate marshals for this purpose

HRDC shall be responsible for any damages to public or private property, injury or loss of life arising from any activities associated with or arising from the demonstrations