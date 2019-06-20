The “Big” Fail Of MCP/UTM Demos!

Today marks the “big” day of the demos that flopped big!

Chakwera and Chilima used the HRDC’s Mtambo and Trapence as fronts for to stage the demos. But the demos were actually for Chilima and Chakwera.

The demos did not live up to expectation. They were aimless. Chakwera and Chilima used poor Malawians to go to the streets for them.

The demos were therapy for Chakwera and Chilima following the painful electoral loss to APM.

At least the conduct of UTM and MCP confirmed to the people why it was the best decision not to vote for Chakwera and Chilima. Immature barbaric “leaders”.

Under their watch, MCP and UTM thugs stoned shops. It is in demos led by Chilima and Chakwera where thugs burnt government billboards, also desecrating the statue of President Bingu wa Mutharika.

Thugs masked as demonstrators left a trail of destruction in Mzuzu. Times Group offices’ windows were broken, Eco Bank branch faced vandalism from Chakwera and Chilima’s thugs. MTL, Sana Cash & Carry shop and Axa Bus Services are some of the casualties we counted.

Businesses that were destroyed by the MCP and UTM thugs have nothing to do with the opposition campaign, which the voters rejected.

Times news report that Chakwera and Chilima’s thugs stormed Mzuzu Prison as well. They were chanting songs, demanding the release of dangerous prisoners. Prisoners in this jail are convicts with charges such as murder, rape, and other heinous crimes. The MCP/UTM “demonstrators” wanted them out.

In Lilongwe, thugs caused further destruction of public property.

Chilima and Chakwera were wandering on the streets without any memorandum or an aim.

What Chilima and Chakwera are not telling Malawians is that they signed off all the results that were announced by the MEC. They approved the results!

As the elections loss hangover lingers on, these failed aimless, no-impact demos was the last thing Chilima and Chakwera needed.

As Malawians go back to their normal lives, we will remain reminded of the thuggery, lawlessness and violent conduct of the opposition. We will remember how they want to drag the nation with them in their denial of the electoral loss.

The demos flopped! It does not matter how many people attended – the demos flopped! What a shame to Chakwera and Chilima!