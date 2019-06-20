Day Of Shame For Reverend Chakwera, Chilima, HRDC As Demo Ends Up With Massive Looting

Part of the damaged Parliament building by MCP, UTM looters

Lazarus Chakwera and Saulos Chilima and their CSO individuals under the banner of Human Rights Defenders (HRDC) today went into a Hall of Shame as they presided over the most violent demonstrations Malawi has not seen for a long time.

Chakwera, Chilima, Timothy Mtambo, Gift Trapence, Billy Mayaya and Macdonald Sembereka led protestors on to the streets today in a demonstration they said was meant to press for the resignation of Justice Jane Ansah, chairperson of the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC).

But they incited their marchers to loot shops, damage public and private property and beat up innocent people in Mzuzu, Blantyre and Lilongwe.

Below is the run down of some of the damage they have caused:

Breaking into and looting of shops. This includes Bata shop where the protestors broke into and stole all the shoes

Breaking of windows for Ecobank in Mzuzu

Breaking of Mzuzu Times Group offices’ windows

Theft of K4 million from a business man’s car in Lilongwe

Damange to installations at Parliament Building

Destruction of advertising billboards and road signs along Chipembere Highway in Blantyre, Katoto roundabout and Presidential Way in Lilongwe.

Damage to roads through burning of motor vehicle tyres

Stoning of police vehicles, injuring of police officers and theft of some of their equipment

Vandalised Bata shop in Lilongwe

Damaging of Nkhata Bay District Hospital ambulance by protestors in Mzuzu while it was on a patient referral assignmnent. It is reported the patient has died as the protestors delayed the vehicle from reaching Mzuzu Hospital in time.

Throughout, the police exercised utmost restraint for fear of escalating the violence. Besides, the city councils has tasked HRDC with providing marshals to control the marchers.

However, the violent conduct of the protestors has attracted public outrage against Chakwera, Chilima and the CSO individuals.

“Chakwera, Chilima, their guys have today gone down into the books as v. irresponsible and unconcerned about the welfare of all of us. I thought they had a case. Now am convinced they are just criminals, bad losers who dezrv no sympathy…all they want is to abuse us to meet their selfish ends. They are shit!” goes a post on a facebook page by the name of Kangaroo.

Chakwera, Chilima and HRDC are liable to pay for the damage the protestors have caused, according to conditions in the letter from Lilongwe City Council.

The HRDC inviduals signed a letter of permission to hold the demonstrations from Lilongwe City Council which had the following conditions, among others:

HRDC shall be responsible for crowd control during the demonstrations and will be required to provide adequate marshals for this purpose. HRDC shall be responsible for any damages to public or private property, injury or loss of life arising from any activities associated with or arising from the demonstrations.

Chakwera, Chilima and HRDC have been working together for a while now on the regime change agenda. One of their strategies has been to organize demonstrations to cause anarchy in the country and incite public outrage against the government of President Peter Mutharika.

Their demonstration today comes while Chakwera and Chilima have filed a petition in court against the election of President Mutharika on May 21.

Instead of waiting for the court’s determination, they have been attacking Justice Ansah and all MEC Commissioners, international observers that certified the elections as fair and credible and polling staff.

They have also attacked the UNDP and audit firm BDO which UNDP hired to provide its services during the elections. They have accused UNDP for not supporting their protest against the elections and also accuse it of hiring BDO fraudulently.