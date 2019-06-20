Address By President Mutharika At The Swearing-in Ceremony Of A New Cabinet (20 June, 2019)

Nankhumwa being sworn in

Today I have had the pleasure of swearing in and unveiling my new Cabinet. The Law requires that Ministers and Deputy Ministers must be sworn into office before assuming office.

All Ministers are equal. The order you appear on the list is only administrative. As you have all witnessed, I have maintained a lean Cabinet of twenty Ministers. By doing so, I have fulfilled the promise that I made in 2014 by appointing a Cabinet which our economy can sustain.

To the newly appointed Ministers and Deputy Ministers, please accept my congratulations and best wishes. You all deserve to be in this Cabinet.

I have decided this time to choose my Cabinet from Parliament because they are the people who have trusted and chosen by the people.

Cabinet operates on a number of fundamental principles that are more or less universal. The highest authority of Cabinet is to make decision that serve the well-being of the people. It is a job that demands us to be level-headed at all times. We are the highest policy decision committee in this country. As decision makers, we must always distinguish between reacting to a situation; and responding to a situation.

Our job is to respond by finding solutions. Therefore, society will always look up to us to provide solutions from time to time. Cabinet decisions are based on consensus. Once a Cabinet resolution is made, we all take responsibility of that decision. Cabinet operates on the principle of Collective Responsibility. Let us always work as a team.Cabinet operates on the principle of Confidentiality. Cabinet also operates on the principle of Mutual Respect. A member of the Cabinet cannot undermine another Cabinet Member.

Cabinet also operates on the principle of Binding Representation. You represent the Government you serve and you cannot criticize your own Government. If you do so, you must resign. Above all, Cabinet operates on the principle of Mutual Trust. In fact, your job rests on this principle of Trust. You are in Cabinet today because you have my trust. And the most important trust is the trust of the people. I expect you to go the people and know needs of the people in your ministry. People will never forgive you if you cut ties with them only to remember them at the next Election. Please, always keep listening to the needs of the people.

The Public has a lot of expectations and confidence in you. Let us live up to the expectations of the people at all times. You will be expected to be patriotic, to be a person of high integrity and hardworking at all times.

I know Cabinet Ministers and Members of Parliament who marginalize and forget the people who voted for them because you work here in the city. Malawians find this behavior unacceptable.

Similarly, any abuse of public resources is unacceptable. In fact, I will never hesitate to fire you if you do not relate well with people; or if you abuse public resources. Having said this, I have directed the Chief Secretary to the Government to organize an orientation workshop immediately. You will discuss more. Finally, remember that we have delivered development to the people because we had a hardworking Cabinet. The people expect you and I to deliver even more development in the next five years. This is our job!

For us to achieve new results, we must find new ways of doing things. We cannot achieve new results by doing things the same old way. Change must begin with us.

And I wish you the very best as you settle down in your job.

May God Bless You!

And God Bless Malawi.