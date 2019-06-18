US-Africa Business Summit Crucial, As VP Chimulilenji Accorded Warm Welcome In Maputo

By Maston Kaiya

Chimulilenji on departure to Maputo

Maputo, Mozambique, June 18, Mana: The Principal Secretary (PS) in the Ministry of Industry and Trade, Ken Ndala has said the US- Africa Business Summit is very crucial for Malawi.

Ndala made the remarks in the Mozambican capital, Maputo ahead of the summit slated to commence on June 19, 2019 at the Joaquim Chissano conference center.

The PS said the State President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika was invited to attend the summit but it had pleased him to delegate the Vice President the Right Honorable Everton Chimulirenji.

“There is an opportunity for Malawi business sector to grow since the summit will draw a lot of experts, businesspeople and government authorities from Africa to interact with counterparts from the United States who want to link up with Africa including Malawi,” said Ndala.

The PS further said that Malawi has been benefitting from such summits citing AGOA as one example of these benefits.

“For the past 16 years with AGOA, Malawi has been benefitting by exporting soya beans, textile and other commodities to different countries,” said the PS.

The summit will be opened by His Excellency Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, President of the Republic of Mozambique and will draw various African Heads of State.

Mana/mk/gjp