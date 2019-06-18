Hold Peaceful Demonstrations Or Face The Law-Malawi Police

By Tiwonge Ndau

Blantyre, June 18, Mana: As some Malawians are anticipating to hold nationwide demonstrations on June 21, 2019, in a bid to force Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson, Jane Ansah to resign, the Malawi Police has issued a strong warning against those who will take advantage of the demonstrations to invoke violence.

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC), who are the main organizers of this mass demonstrations and other opposition parties like UTM and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) have been calling on Malawians to come and participate in the demonstrations without fear, saying it is their constitutional right to do so.

However, Malawi Police Spokesperson, James Kadadzera in an interview with Malawi News Agency (MANA) on Monday, has advised all Malawians who want to take part in these demonstrations to go and demonstrate peacefully, saying the police will apprehend anyone who will try to initiate violence during this day.

“Malawians should anticipate peaceful demonstrations. We assure Malawians that the police, as per our job, will tighten the security across the country or otherwise violence perpetrators risk being caught with the long arm of the law,” Kadadzera said.

He added that like any other day on this day the general public should go about their daily routines without fear. He said even parents should not hesitate to send their children to school for Malawi Police will ensure their security as they always do.

“We warn all Malawians, whether the demonstrators or vendors, to uphold the law and be responsible enough not to take advantage of the demonstrations to violate the law by causing havoc or bringing violence on this day. Failure to do that they will face the law,” Kadadzera said.

On the other hand, Kadadzera advised people who condemn the police each time they fire tear gas saying the police do that only when there is violence so that they can contain peace and order.

About the teargas which was fired to MCP demonstrators at their headquarters in Lilongwe, Kadadzera said the police did that because some demonstrators started initiating violence which if not attended to it could have breached public peace.

Since the May 21 elections, Malawi has graced a number of politically related violence and demonstrations where MCP supporters have been demonstrating against election results.

Currently MCP and UTM are advocating for Jane Ansah to resign and a re-run of elections of which the issue is still in court.

Of recent the Inspector General of Police Rodney Jose, held a press conference where he vowed that the police will deal with anyone who will try to perpetrate post elections violence.

Mana/tn/bn/gjp