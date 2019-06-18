Breaking News: Chakwera Attacks United Nations (UN) In Election Dispute

Chakwera: He as attacked UNDP

Reverend Lazarus Chakwera and his Malawi Congress Party have put themselves on the collision course with the international community by attacking the United Nations in their elections dispute.



Chakwera and his MCP strategists have accused the UNDP for not supporting them in their violent protest against the presidential result of the elections that took place on May 21.



They also suggest that UNDP participated in alleged fraudulent activities in the selection of a firm which provided audit services during the election.

In effect, they are also saying that UNDP played a role in rigging the election, as they claim, in favour of President Peter Mutharika.



In a graphic they are fl on social media which carries the logo of Malawi Human Rights Commission and UNDP, they charge that the global organization urged people to register and to vote but it is now silent while they protest the result. They pour contempt on UNDP’s work of calling on people to register and vote.

“So what was the point?” goes one of the disdainful lines on the graphic.

Chakwera has further sought to undermine the role of the United Nations in this election by attacking BDO, a firm which MEC and UNDP hired to provide audit services for the election results.



They have been running propaganda against BDO, claiming that the audit firm was procured fraudulently by UNDP and MEC. First, they obtained a court order asking MEC to provide evidence regarding how BDO was hired.

But hours after obtaining the order and before they were given the information, MCP massed an incriminating ‘executive summary’ on social media in which they claimed that BDO was hired fraudulently.



They also ran stories that it has a criminal record of giving false audit results in the United States. Facts are that with support from UNDP, MEC advertised internationally for the contract. It is understood that it was BDO Jordan that won the contract. UNDP was a key player in this procurement as this was part of its contribution to the elections.In smearing BDO and dragging it into its election dispute which is in court, Chakwera and MCP are also accusing UNDP of being fraudulent in the choice of the firm.

They are also dragging the global body into its court case.



It is inconceivable that UNDP would be involved in such fraudulent malpractices MCP is accusing it of. Since the elections on May 21, MCP has sought to undermine the presidential result by attacking almost everyone that was involved in the elections.



These include voters which they deem to have voted against Chakwera, MEC chair Justice Jane Ansah, the commissioners and executive staff at MEC, court judges, the international community which certified the election as free, fair and credible. And now BDO and UNDP.