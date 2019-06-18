APM Returns To Lilongwe Wednesday After Thank You Rallies In Southern, Eastern Regions

Mutharika: Returns to Lilongwe tomorrow

His Excellency Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika will tomorrow Wednesday, June 19, leave Chikoko Bay Mangochi for the capital Lilongwe.

President Mutharika leaves Mangochi after holding successful thank you rallies both in Blantyre and Mangochi, after having thanked people in the south and eastern regions, for overwhelmingly giving him a fresh mandate to govern the nation for the next five years.

Meanwhile, Secretary General for the ruling DPP Grelzedar Jeffrey is urging people in Lilongwe to meet at Malangalanga traffic lights in the capital tomorrow Wednesday at 1 o’clock in the afternoon, to welcome the Malawi leader.