Mwatchera Kumwezi Nkhanga Zawona: The Hypocrisy Of Civil Society Organisations

By Mdyomba Che Ambute

CSO leaders caught pants down with Chakwera

The daylight harassment of senior DPP party members and the destruction of people’s property in Lilongwe and Mchinji are acts that deserve condemnation from civil society. Surprisingly, ALL the vocal self proclaimed defenders of human rights remain silent to this day.

One cannot recall even one of them raising his/her voice when Honorable Nicholas Dausi was being harassed in Mwanza and Blantyre during the just ended Tripartite Elections. Photos of both incidents went viral on social media. What was Dausi’s fault? He’s ‘guilty’ of being a senior member of DPP. And let’s assume he had been caught red handed doing something sinister, don’t the same CSOs preach against taking the law into our own hands?

End last week opposition party (read: MCP) supporters harassed DPP’s Secretary General Greselder Wa Jeffrey and she had to seek refuge at Lilongwe District Council’s office and was ‘rescued’ by heavily armed Malawi Police Service officers. Not ONE civil rights activist has condemned this barbaric act despite it going viral.

A closer analysis shows that the deafening silence about the Dausi/ Jeffrey Wa Jeffrey incidents by the mainstream civil society in Malawi is a result of their celebrated double standards when dealing with DPP related issues.

This write up is a direct challenge to civil society, especially those organisations that scream the loudest about violence allegedly perpetrated by DPP cadets. Everyone in civil society condemns both the party and its leadership. Now, where are the voices? Everyone has chosen to be quiet, even when Chakwera openly stated that there would be bloodshed if the elections didn’t go his way during his press briefing of May 22. No one from civil society had the temerity to stand up and remind the reverend that violence is violence, whether meted out to DPP officials or even the threat of it is considered undemocratic in this era.

No one could remind Chakwera about the spirit of peace, love and principles for a democracy like ours. This advice was supposed to be followed by the view that any attempts to arm or militarily radicalise a section of any political party is considered uncivil and will never be within the ambit of being civil, law-abiding and upright.

I have witnessed the radical militarisation of the youths in politics under the guise of mass demonstrations meant to push the democratic envelope. I have experienced the pain of being lowered to a potential stone thrower when the leaders embark on what they call “fighting for justice”.

This move is not going to help Malawi progress into the future. It is also inimical to the creation of a positive society founded on values of tolerance and acceptance of divergent views. If anything, civil society is showing double standards. What’s going to happen if DPP youths finally get fed up and decided to retaliate? Is that when CSOs shall come out with their pitchforks?

The concept of ‘civil society’ in Malawi has been diluted by capitalist ends with most leaders seeking to view the whole democracy and human rights idea as an avenue for making money and pushing their personal agendas. I personally will never ever take these CSOs serious ever again. Just come out in the open and declare your political interests. Mwatchera kumwezi nkhanga zawona.

Masile Une Wawo,

Mdyomba Che Ambute.