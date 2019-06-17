BY JACK BANDA

Chakwera conceding defeat in Parliament few minutes ago

The court has offered the media an opportunity to witness and broadcast the court proceedings in the election case.

For us to follow better, it is best to understand MCP. What they are complaining about, why and how they are going about doing things.

It is simple:

Problem: Tippex is the biggest problem MCP has. To them, the tippex indicates rigging.

Evidence: They don’t know or rather they don’t have any, they think that APM, MEC or some people among us have the evidence of which they are currently requesting for. They want bank accounts, contracts etc to prove to the court that 1 + 1 is not equal to 2.

Dilemma: Hon Chimwendo DOY won by tippex, they are therefore asking the court to nullify his results

UTM is the first petitioner, MCP is second and UTM wants a rerun all together, MCP doesn’t and wouldn’t.

MCP can’t prove that one aspect of the elections was rigged the other was not . They have to dismiss MEC as a whole and the chair which means the whole elections are dismissed.

MCP doesn’t have time, money and brains.

My advice to MCP supporters is to go to court with Chakwera on Wednesday but don’t throw things at people. At least you know already that you are fighting a losing battle but Chakwera needs you to make him feel better.