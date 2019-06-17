Eastern Region Now The Home Of DPP…Christens Liwonde-Mangochi Road Peter Mutharika Highway

By Kondwani Magombo

Kawinga declares the road ‘Peter Mutharika Highway’ as Mutharika (2nd r) and First Lady Prof. Gertrude Mutharika (1st r) cheer on Pic. By Kondwani Magombo-Mana

Mangochi, June 16, Mana: Paramount Chief Kawinga Sunday christened the newly rehabilitated Liwonde-Mangochi Road ‘Peter Mutharika Highway’ to honour President Prof. Peter Mutharika for initiating the project in the region.

He made the declaration at St. Augustine 3 Primary School ground in Mangochi where President Mutharika held a rally to thank people for their vote during the May 21 Tripartite Elections.

Kawinga said the naming of the road ‘Peter Mutharika Highway’ came through a consensus among all chiefs in the Eastern Region as a way of showing appreciation to the President for developing the region.

“Your Excellency, as chiefs we have a special gift for you and we pray that you don’t turn it down for it is our general consensus; we have all agreed to name the Liwonde-Mangochi Road ‘Peter Mutharika Highway’ for that is all we can give back to you,” he added.

Kawinga described Mutharika as a leader with a rare character and development-conscious for the country would ever have.

He thanked Mutharika for improving the electricity situation in the country and for providing food to Malawians in times of need.

“It is for this reason that people in Mangochi and the whole of the Eastern Region voted for you. You should rest assured that we, in the Eastern Region, shall always vote for the DPP at every election,” the Chief stated.

In his response, Mutharika accepted the declaration describing it as ‘humbling and a great honour.’

“If chiefs have agreed who am I to say no to that; I have accepted that honour with humility,” he said.

The President pledged to continue developing the Eastern Region and urged people to continue rallying behind the DPP.

Mutharika amassed 157, 907 votes from Mangochi district alone while as a region, he collected a total of 530, 671 votes in the just May 21 polls.

Mana/km/adn/tha