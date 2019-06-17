Chilima Must Tame His Tongue

BY FOCUS MAGANGA

Chilima stressing a point during the rally

I honestly think the man, Saulos Kraus Chilima, must, as a matter of ultimate urgency, learn to tame his tongue and taste his words before he spits them out, if he is serious about becoming Malawi’s president at a point in his life.

Chilima must look around and accept there is a powerful spell of political cancer that gradually but surely swallows up the cells of popularity for former vice presidents and chains them in shambles of Guantanamo Bay where the only political asset they possess is a history of being the former country vice president.

Before Chilima, there were other hot vice presidents that could woo and wow their followings in thousands. Joyce Banda, Cassim Chilumpha and Khumbo Kachale were all people of commanding power and influence at the hieght of their political career. They had all followers counted in thousands and millions. But the question is, do they still command their following in scores of thousands? I have deliberately skipped Justin Malawezi because at least him completely waved goodbye to politics. He found another calling that makes people freeze whenever he has something to say.

And so, while it is true Chilima is the man of endowed fluency, he sometimes, and it is now sadly happening often, fires his words off target. And before long, I fear he will find himself at the far tail end of significance in local politics.

One day, the man SKC would be saying he has in custody DPP’s masterpiece to rig elections, another day he would jump on to say “Ana achepa sangabele”.

Well, that’s not all. One day he would be saying “a DPP munawina chifukwa Cha ine”, and before he clarifies he would catapult yet another bombshell and say “It’s Dausi and ‘his boys’ who set on fire MEC’s warehouse in 2014”.

And I keep on wondering, ‘did Chilima helped DPP rig elections in 2014?’ if surely did that from opposition benches in 2014, what failed him to configure the same this time? And if he didn’t, why doesn’t he come out clear and clean and denature the allegation once and for all?

And, hey, I am not done with Chilima’s inconsistent statements.

On the day MEC announced official presidential results, he was on Times TV congratulating the president, three days later he would be holding a presser telling everyone he does not agree with the the results.

Of course, he advised his supporters to stay put and calm, and wait for courts to conclude the case.

In his ‘thank you rallies’ in Mzuzu and Zomba, he would maintain this chorus.

But not when he steps on Masintha and be stormed by a mammoth cloud that shows up. There, Excitement grips his neck, and he changes tone and endorse civil society led demonstrations.

Well, demonstrations in a democracy is not a sin. But if you have a leader changing statements at no time, it is a sign of indecisiveness and immaturity.

I will not mention anything about his letter to the MEC chairperson, the case is still at court.

But one thing for sure, Chilima could be having too many advisors, and it doesn’t really help to clean the political room he stands for.

A good leader with a following of a million plus people must be consistent and strict to his words. He must speak after tasting his own words. In short, his words must be beyond reproach. His words must be true in 10 years time as they were at the time he utters them.

His followers will justify his everchanging statements because surely that’s what they think they are supposed to do.

If Chilima is to prolong the taste of his salt, he must not be seen to be driven by political frustrations and anger. He must stick to his vision and mission, and set a clear line of direction.