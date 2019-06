Chakwera conceding defeat in Parliament few minutes ago

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) President Reverend Lazarous Chakwera has finally conceded defeat in May 2019 tripartite general elections and has since been sworn in as Member of Parliament for Lilongwe North West.

This means he has technically returned his seat as Leader of Opposition in Parliament and will respond to the State of the National Address (SONA) by His Excellency Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika next week. As per tradition, his statement will be dominated by the word ’empty’.