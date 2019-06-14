Standard Bank Incorporates Motor Show At Be More Race

Lilongwe, 13th June 2019. This year’s Be More Race slated for Saturday in Lilongwe will have a public display of motor vehicles by some of the leading car dealers in the country.

This is the first time for the race to incorporate a car show on the program since the flagship athletics and wellness event was introduced in 2017.

Car dealers displaying their fleet at the event include Toyota Malawi, CFAO Malawi Limited and Nissan Malawi among others.

Commenting on the development, Standard Bank Head of Marketing and Communications, Thoko Unyolo, expresses excitement on how the partnership will benefit all stakeholders involved.

“Standard Bank is excited with this partnership with these car dealers because participants to the Be More Race will have an opportunity to sample a range of motor products and services. Those interested will manage to purchase their cars of choice using a range of Standard Bank financing offers.,” she explains.

According to Unyolo, the race draws together car enthusiasts and corporate decisionmakers whose immediate mobility needs are likely to be addressed by the involved car dealers.

As way of maximizing customer experience, customers will be allowed to test drive around the premises.

“Our business development team will be on site to offer vehicle asset financing options available at Standard Bank. Our package include loan, insurance and car tracking device services,” Unyolo says, adding; “Going by the benefit the car show adds to the already established Be More Race, every participant on the day will have a memorable experience.”

Other offerings on the program for the day are music performances, acrobatics and kids’ games.

Be More Race, which started off as an athletics and wellness event in 2017, has courted many partners from various industries and sectors due to its level of professionalism and camaraderie among customers, employees, government officials, corporate peers, families and communities.

//Ends