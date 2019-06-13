Huawei Donates Smart Devices Towards Standard Bank Be More Race

Press Statement

For Immediate Release

Lilongwe, 10 June 2019

Leading global provider of ICT infrastructure and smart devices, Huawei, has partnered with Standard Bank plc in a venture that will see the telecoms firm donating towards the bank’s trademark Be More Race scheduled for Lilongwe this coming Saturday.

Huawei is renowned globally for manufacturing smart devices for a range of sporting activities such as athletics and aquatic events.

The Chinese telecoms giant’s intervention is two-fold. On one hand it will provide fitness trackers and a handset to be used during Saturday’s event.

Fitness trackers are a wearable device fitted with computerized applications that tracks fitness-related metrics such as distance walked or run, calorie consumption, and in some cases heartbeat and quality of sleep.

Weeks later, Huawei will donate towards the corporate social responsibility component of the Be More Race.

Since its inception in 2017, Be More Race has been used as a platform to mobilize resources for the Girl Mentorship Program which is implemented in partnership with Unicef. The program – which targets girls from Standard 5 to 8 in 79 primary schools- mentors girls in three main areas; Career development, Financial literacy and Early marriages.

Commenting on the partnership, Standard Bank Head of Marketing, Thoko Unyolo, says the bank appreciates the depth of shared interests that exist between the two organizations.

“Standard Bank commends Huawei for this partnership. At face value the two organizations operate in separate industries but our common values in this case are driven by the desire to promote wellness among our communities and attain better livelihoods for all. Huawei’s expertise in smart sports devices comes as a solution to the needs of participants at the Be More Race.”

She further noted that by expressing interest in the girls’ mentorship program, Huawei is a responsible citizen whose values on education are similar to those of Standard Bank.

Officials at Huawei say they are still finalizing modalities of their contribution to the CSR component and will make known the specifics in due course.

