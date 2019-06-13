Faith Mussa, Lulu To Perform At Standard Bank’s Be More Race

Lulu: More than ready to showcase his talent during the event

Two of Malawi’s celebrated and sought-after musicians, Faith Mussa and Lulu say they are set to light up Standard Bank Be More Race when they take to the stage during the event scheduled for this Saturday at Bingu International Conference Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe.

The two musicians are part of a lineup of performances to spice up this year’s Be More Race program.

Faith Mussa is an afro Soul singer, songwriter and guitarist who boasts of performing at some of the world most respected festivals while on the other hand, Lulu – who also owns Mathumela Band- is a renowned Malawian R&B pioneer whose captivating silky voice sets him apart in the industry.

Mussa says participants at this year’s race should brace for a performance that will leave an indelible mark on their hearts.

“Participants at the race should expect an amazing performance full of surprises from me and my band. I will share some music form my upcoming album that will be launched in the United Kingdom in August. It will be an exciting time for everyone,” said Faith in an interview a day before he arrived from Germany where he had gone to perform.

He added, “This event will be more than what people think. From me and Standard Bank we are planning an amazing day. I have always aimed at doing more than just singing a song so I will fuse in creativity and excitement in my performances.”

Faith Mussa: It is always important for me as an artist to align with leading and progressive brands

On his choice to perform at Be More Race, Faith highlighted how his career needs brands that are associated with progress.

“It is always important for me as an artist to align with leading and progressive brands. Everyone knows that Standard Bank is one of the leading banks in Malawi and even in Africa. As a global artist myself I feel that this is a good relationship and it can only prosper,” said he.

Also weighing in on his impending performance, Lulu said he is more than ready to showcase his talent during the event.

“I have been practicing hard for the event together with my band. Last time I performed at Be More Race was at the inaugural event in 2017 where I only used an acoustic guitar. I expect my comeback to be memorable because my music has matured since then,” said Lulu.

Standard Bank Head of Marketing and Communications, Thoko Unyolo, described the availability of the two artists as a valuable addition to the event.

“It is a privilege to let the Be More community interact with two great musicians whose careers are defined by progress and determination. We believe that performances by Faith and Lulu on the day will elevate the entertainment component of the event and participants should look forward to the show” says Unyolo.

Other performances on the day include Malawi Police Band and traditional dances.

Besides the race and performances, the day has also been set apart as fun day for families where stalls of food on sale and kids play area will be demarcated to serve the participants.

//Ends