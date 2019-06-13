Chakwera Is Fighting Against The People Of Malawi…He Can’t Win

BY JACK BANDA

“Reverend” Chakwera: The gangster

A constitution is the primary contract or law by which the government of a nation is set out and organized.

Malawi is a democracy and in a democracy the majority rules.

The election system that we use in Malawi is called, first past the post system. This means that the one with the most votes win.

This is contract that we have made under the constitution.

APM was sworn in with the full involvement of the court with the understanding that these conditions of the contract were met.

I have noticed that there some people that are counting the people that did not vote for APM as the majority. If we look at that in terms of the conditions of the contract and mathematical operations, that is dumb. We can’t be illogical like that in reasoning things. It is dumb and mediocre.

Looking at the number of contesting variables, the majority voted for APM. Fighting that result, Chakwera is fighting against the people of Malawi. He is fighting us and he can’t win.

Fasting, terrorism, civil disobedience and court process cannot have us change the contract. APM is our president. We love him and he is the one that is going to lead us, full stop.

You don’t like it? Well, tough.