Breaking News: MCP Brags It Has Bribed Election Case Judges With K30million

Hypocrisy: MCP’s newly elected MPs captured during parliamentary orientation yesterday at BICC

Malawi Congress Party is going about bragging in Parliament corridors that it has bribed the five judges hearing the election case with K30 million so that they make a ruling in their favour.

The revelation is made in the petition which independent MPs have written Clerk of Parliament Fiona Kalemba against the behaviour of newly-elected MCP MP Abida Mia.

The independent MPs complain that the Abida Mia is hustling them into voting for an MCP candidate for the position of speaker and using the court case to coerce them into doing her bidding.

They say she telling them MCP leader Lazarus Chakwera is set to become Malawi’s president next week as the party has bribed the five judges with K30 million for a favourable ruling.

“…Madam CoP, Hon Abida Mia is telling us that herself and her husband Sidik Mia have paid judges who are handling the electoral case for their favour in the ruling,” reads the petition dated 12 June 2019.

While admitting that they are being approached by all other parties on the issue of the speaker, they express serious exception with the way Abida Mia is conducting herself.

“Our concern Madam CoP is how Hon Abida Mia is approaching us especially with issues that concern the courts of Malawi. Madam CoP, Hon Abida Mia is on record telling us to support her choice of speaker because she says Dr Chakwera will be president of Malawi next week,” it says.

Chakwera and Saulos Chilima have filed a court challenge against President Peter Mutharika’s victory in the elections on May 21. They want the result nullified. The case is being held in the Constitutional Court.

The K30 million bribe is one of the several measures MCP has employed to put pressure on the judges. On Monday, MCP propagandists run a point-form praise of the five judges in the case describing them as holding the fate of the nation in their hands.