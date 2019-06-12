Read Chilima’s Letter To Ansah Here

By on 2 Comments

2 Responses to "Read Chilima’s Letter To Ansah Here"

  1. Pedegu   June 12, 2019 at 9:17 am

    Mafana Guy ,now doing what he knows best.But can not succeed.The law is very clear of the appointing authority who is he demand Justice Ansahs resignation.It just shows his ignorance of the law.

    Reply
  2. chettosongeah   June 12, 2019 at 11:06 am

    She’s devil how she can do such as this all Malawian cry for 5yrs because of 1 person, Jane Ansah ndiwe munthu oyipa ndi khope yako yomwe and u must tell Malawian truth

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.