COSAFA Cup Provides Platform To Shine As Trio Sign For New Clubs

Gerald Phiri of Malawi celebrates a goal during the 2019 Cosafa Cup match between Zambia and Malawi at Princess Magogo Stadium, Durban on 02 June 2019 ©Samuel Shivambu

The COSAFA Cup has always provided a platform for players from around the region to showcase their quality to a global audience and take the next step in their careers.

And this year had been no different as scouts from as far afield as English Premier League side Manchester United attended the tournament in Durban that saw Zambia lift the trophy on Saturday.

Already three players who featured prominently have already been signed by new clubs, and the likelihood is that in the coming months there will be many more who push on to greener pastures.

Baroka FC were keen observers in Durban and although they had already shown their interest in Malawi forward Richard Mbulu, his displays at the COSAFA Cup would have reassured them that he was their man.

Mbulu has signed a three-year deal with the South African Premier Soccer League side and will play in Limpopo next season.

As will COSAFA Cup joint Golden Boot winner and Player of the Tournament Gerald Phiri Jnr, who has also been snapped up by Baroka after leaving Ajax Cape Town at the end of the last season.

He was outstanding through the tournament and developed his reputation future during the six games he was involved in.

Striker Lazarous Kambole lifted the trophy with Zambia, and his quality was confirmed to Kaizer Chiefs, who have since snapped him up on a three-year deal from ZESCO United.

Kambole has long had admirers on the continent and a succession of fine appearances at the COSAFA Cup have brought him to the attention of many.