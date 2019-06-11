So MCP has no problem with the TIPEX that elected its 55 MPs but it has serious issues with the same TIPEX that elected Mutharika leaving Chakwera behind?-JOSHUA CHISA MBELE ASKS

BY JOSHUA CHISA MBELE

MCP MPs

MCP SG Mkaka speaks during the orientation ceremony

Having contested in the marathon race to Parliament, I fully understand why MCP MPs including those in MCP National Executive Committee yesterday were sworn in.

The race to Parliament is financially draining. Tiresome. Boring. Irritating. Humiliating. Humbling. It’s everything. Nobody can come and say, hey please don’t go to Parliament because I have lost. That’s the dillema in which MCP has found itself.

Now the court challenge is real and interesting.

MCP will have to show the Constitutional Court HOW Parliamentary Elections were free and fair while Presidential race was contaminated.

That’s splitting hair in the same transaction which was facilitated and ordained by same people who are accused, same places and at the same time.

Hypocrisy: MCP’s newly elected MPs captured during parliamentary orientation yesterday at BICC

Let’s put it this way.

MCP has no problem with the TIPEX that elected its 55 MPs but it has serious issues with the same TIPEX that elected Mutharika leaving Chakwera behind.

~ What’s good for the Goose must be good for the Ganda ~

That’s common sense. MCP is actually vindicating the culprit, MEC Chair Judge Ansah.

If Chakwera does understand this expression, he must drop the legal wrangling. He has no case. He must accept the small Cake, eat and go home.

I’m worried. UTM case on the same issue has Chakwera as a collaborative party. The High Court put us in the same bundle and referred us to the Constitutional Court.

Chakwera wants to EAT the cake and HAVE it at the same time. He should have chosen one thing.

I, nevertheless, have a peace of mind. UTM will successfully prove it’s case. The Elections will be nullified. The evidence is simply overwhelming.

Chakwera and his 55 MPs will once again be out in the street campaigning.

Whichever way it takes, Chakwera’s days in MCP are numbered. I foresee civil war breaking out in MCP ranks.

Inu Mukuti Bwanji?