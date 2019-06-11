Ralph!Laugh! Rough!

By Katiwenge Chirambo‎

Ralph Kasambara: Malawi’s top mafia

A piece of opinion written by a criminal and a convict Ralph Kasambara is circulating on social media. In such a piece, the criminal is trying to use ridiculous mathematics to try to convince the bad losers that they may not have lost.



To those who have forgotten, let us remind you who Ralph Kasambara is.

Kasambara is a convicted criminal and the leading player in Cashgate corruption. Kasambara was found guilty of the murder of the Cashgate whistle-blower, Paul Mphwiyo.

A high court found him guilty, and he got a 13-year sentence which he is not yet serving. He has been driving around in UTM regalia. Being a former Minister of Justice, he used his connections to bribe a corrupt judge to give him a fake bail after the conviction.

Kasambara should be rotting in jail for killing an innocent man who was protecting Malawians from Cashgate. Today we see the same Kasambara arrogantly turning himself into some elections mathematician. What Ralph Kasambara should be counting is the number of years left in his sentence.

Malawi is not a banana republic where convicted criminals dish out opinions.



Ralph Kasambara needs to go back to jail to serve his murder and Cashgate sentences. The corrupt judge who gave him the fake bail must join him in a cell next door. To hell with the criminal Kasambara!

Few years ago, a social commentator described Kasambara as a mafia who disguised his personal battles as national battles.

In a Facebook Post, Dave Namusanya using an account name of Mankhokwe Namusanya, referred to history in which Kasambara was arrested for assault.

We publish his opinion verbatim:

In 2012, when Ralph was arrested for assault, we went to town claiming it was political victimisation._

It really was a grey area. Mutharika was at a height of what we fashionably call a dictatorship. Ralph was on the other hand a part of what we also fashionably call a civil society. A man ready to fight the ‘tin-pot dictator’, as he had called Bingu then, without minding the consequences._

I remember when he was released from Chichiri Prison where he had been remanded, a convoy nearly brought Blantyre to a standstill as cars honked to his freedom. His freedom was equated to a symbolism of a fall of dictatorship._

All the claims by Bingu that Ralph ‘is a mafia’ were rubbished and ignored. He was a Saint and, trust me, if Bingu had lived longer there would have had been a pub somewhere labelled Saint Ralph. And, we would have had been congregating there to celebrate the bravery of Saint Ralph._

Fast forward to a few years ahead: the ‘Saint-Mafia’ gets convicted for conspiracy to murder, his accomplice in his earlier assault charge we all dismissed (and for which he gave himself a hefty compensation) is on the run having had gunned down an ‘unruly’ lorry driver in Manja township in broad daylight.

Which should really implore us to think: are the people who always fight politicians good people or usually it is because they also want to cover their dealings?

Can it be that, then and now, we were (are) busy championing personal fights that come in the disguise of national causes?

What when a Politician gets arrested, have we seen how we rise up in arms to defend that politician and claim all that arrest is ‘political persecution’?

_Maybe it is time we started thinking hard on some of these things, just maybe.