Three Factions Emerge In MCP: 37 MPs Want Mia To Take Over MCP Leadership

Things Fall Apart

Trouble is brewing in opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP), with three factions emerging, one made up of 37 Members of parliament who were sponsored by Sidik Mia and won in the May 21 elections and two others led by Reverend Lazarus Chakwera and Ken Kandodo, we can reveal.

According to the information we have got at hand, On Saturday, June 8th, 2019, MCP President Chakwera called all the MCP parliamentarians, telling them that they should not register at the National Assembly because there is a case at the caught against the Presidential elections results.

This did not go well with the 37 parliamentarians who were sponsored by Mia who went ahead to register at he national Assembly, saying they can no longer be told what to do with Chakwera, whose mandate to run for the Malawi Presidency has expired.

The 37 members of parliament out of the 55 MPs which MCP has, have openly endorsed Sidik Mia as the leader of Malawi Congress Party, and they want him to steer the MCP on the road to 2024.

Chakwera knowing that he has lost the plot, he went ahead to parliament to register while the 37 Members of Parliament pushing for Mia’s Takeover of MCP leadership are currently at parliament doing orientation.

All is not well with Chakwera who seems to be at war with the man he picked to be his running mate who now has the support of the majority in MCP to lead the party as Chakwera has become irrelevant to the future of MCP.

We will keep you updated as the developments unfolds.