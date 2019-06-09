PROFESSOR DELIVERY To Maintain Lean Cabinet: It Will Be A Representative Of All

By Mphatso John Sam

Mutharika: To maintain a lean cabinet

Blantyre, June 9, Mana: President Arthur Peter Mutharika (APM) has promised to maintain a lean cabinet of 20 members and that he will announce it before Parliament opens on June 21.

Speaking Sunday during the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) victory rally at Njamba Freedom Park in Blantyre, Mutharika said Malawians should remain patient as he continues to scrutinise resumes of different possible candidates to be considered for cabinet portfolios.

“I am currently working on the cabinet which will be a representative of all sections; men, women, the youth and the elderly.

“Before the National Budget Sitting of Parliament, we will have a new and functional cabinet comprising 20 members,” Mutharika said.

He further said he would announce his administration’s development plans for the next five years during the State of Nation Address (SONA) at the opening of Parliament.

“Today, I will not talk about development because this will be done during the SONA when I will open parliament and also outline the development plans and programmes for the next five years,” Mutharika said.

Mana/mjs/and/mcm