Blue-Smoke At Njamba As APM Salutes Malawians For The Re-election

APM arrives at Njamba amid cheers from the mammoth crowd

THANK YOU*

His Excellency Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has thanked all members of the party in all the regions for their work in the run up to the election and to voters in all regions of the country for giving the DPP a fresh mandate to govern the country for another five years.

“I thank you all for electing me to continue developing the country,” he opened his address.

He also called upon all DPP members at every level not to be complacent but rather get back to work to reorganize the party in preparation for the 2024 elections.

“Let us not be complacent because of this victory. Let us look forward to 2024. Let us work to re-organize the party, starting next week,” he instructed.

Mutharika expressed gratitude to the international community for their messages of goodwill to him and to the nation during the elections.

“To all my friends from all over the world, I say thank you for your messages of goodwill, for wishing me and the party success. I really appreciate.”

*CABINET*

The President asked the nation to be patient as he forms a new cabinet. He said he will announce the cabinet before June 21 when he makes a State of the Nation Address.

“I am working on a new cabinet. It takes time to come up with a representative and functional cabinet. So let us be patient,” he urged.

President Mutharika won the election by 38 percent. The ruling DPP also emerged top in both the Parliamentary and Local Government elections.