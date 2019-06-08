We Need Chilima As Our Leader Of Opposition… ‘Reverend’ Chakwera Is A Very Dangerous Gangster

“Reverend” Chakwera: The gangster

I am not a supporter of Chilima, I can’t be and will not be. I say that because I want to be understood correctly.

Between Chakwera and Chilima, looking at how the two are handling the situation that Malawi finds herself in, Chilima is a bigger man. Chakwera is a waste. He should not be given the idea that he is a leader or can lead. Not in Malawi.

Chilima thinks he has a case against MEC which he has taken to court. Whatever he said about that is up to UTM people to process. I don’t agree with him but it is non of my business.

Chilima however spoke to us all about peace and keeping the law. At that moment, I thought, he is my leader too. He said, it doesn’t matter what party we belong to, let us value peace and respect the law.

That is leadership!

Chilima need to do this country a favour by fighting and becoming the leader of opposition. We need the DPP to have a more switched on and better opposition.

Chakwera is a very dangerous man. He wants bloodshed and civil unrest. He can’t speak to his rabid supporters and lead them accordingly.

He is not a man that we need to even feature in our conversations as a leader.