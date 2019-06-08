Mulanje Buries ‘Master’ Of Wisdom: Nankhumwa, Ben Phiri, Muhara Attend

Nankhumwa lays a wreath on behalf of His Excellency Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika

The well of wisdom and inspiration for the people of Mulanje Master Kamba who died on Friday, June 7 was given decent burial on Saturday in his home village of Njeza in Traditional Authority Mabuka.

DPP Vice President (South) Kondwani Nankhumwa who is also Member of Parliament(elect) for Mulanje Central represented State President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika at the funeral.

In his eulogy, Kondwani Nankhumwa said the President is deeply saddened and troubled by the death of this hard-working son of Mulanje. He is inspired everyone in this district including me, the soft spoken Nankhumwa said.

“This is a sad day for the President because he always relied on this man for wisdom, particularly on how to relate to the people of Mulanje and the entire belt. He was like the heartbeat of this society; his departure has left a huge gap, which shall extremely be difficult to fill,” said Nankhumwa.

Sombre moment: Nankhumwa, Phiri and Muhara captured at the ceremony

Said Nankhumwa: “Our fallen hero was a towering pillar in as far is politics is concerned. He served the DPP and other political parties in the past with unwavering loyalty and dedication. He was very influential in Mulanje and that is why His Excellency the President thought it wise that he should be represented at his funeral. Most importantly, he was a devout Christian who actively promoted Christian values of love and peaceful co-existence among all the people.

“By extension, his son (Santigo Phiri) has just won the recent election to be MP for Mulanje South. So, as the President always preaches that we should be together during the times of bereavement, he sent us here to be with our friend at his trying moment.”

The late Kamba was a devout Christian of the CCAP under Blantyre Synod. He held various positions in the Church and was instrumental in the establishment of CCAP Churches in Mwanza and Nsanje, among other places.

According to Reverend Moyenda Kanjerwa, Deputy General Secretary of the Blantyre Synod of CCAP, the Church had lost a pillar of strength whose humility exemplified a true Christian.

“We are lost for words at this bereavement. However, we find solace in the fact that the late Kamba will join the Almighty God in heaven because of his righteousness,” said the Reverend, who also led the mourners in a sermon as they bade farewell to the departed Kamba.

Other speakers at the funeral included DPP Director of Elections, Ben Phiri, representatives of the bereaved families, GVH Njeza and Reverend Billy Gama, one of the late Kamba’s best friends.

The ceremony was also attended by Chief Secretary to Government Lloyd Muhara, DPP Director of Elections, Dr Ben Phiri,and some DPP NGC gurus, MPs and former MP for the constituency, Bon Kalindo, among others.