BY FOCUS MAGANGA

SKC, wait a minute

Most of UTM supporters had, and still have, MCP as their option B in the presidential elections. This is why I strongly hold UTM stole the cup of MCP’s victory and, unfortunately and it could as well be fortunately, gave it somebody else, DPP. My theory is that MCP has now in full mental intimacy with this fact and that’s why it had to change their demand from recount to nullification of results. My assumption is that MCP doubts they could wake up smiling at the dawn of recount, because honestly there is little they could have earned in that avenue. I believe MCP realises with nullification of results, they will eat on UTM votes, rape UTM at their Mercy, as most of their following will now opt for MCP in the fear of making MCP lose again. They will view MCP as a lesser devil and stronger contender than SKC, and hence tick on Chakwera as a way of joining with his forces.

This is why if I were a UTM strategist, I wouldn’t have orchestrated a much safer avenue for the party; for continuity and relevancy. And again, I would have studied media raw/unofficial figures, political party monitors, and if I see any discrepancy, I would publish them, for the public to see, the copies of unofficial results signed by our monitors against MEC’s official results. Now it is my belief, at least for now, there are no differences in the figures, because if surely there were, opposition political parties would have already been forthcoming.

The route MCP is pushing, there only bank of hope, strictly speaking, is the UTM vote. MCP believes most UTM voters will now vote for them. Of course, some would still vote for UTM. But by far, rerun would cost UTM it’s political relevancy. MCP would scratch it back, and render it robbed, feeble, tired and wobbling. While MCP needs a second chance, because it’s leader will constitutionally be barred from contesting for a third time by MCP Constitution, UTM can wait. They can regroup and start thinking of penetrating into MCP territory further. After all, in 2024, MCP will have to hunt for a presidential candidate, UTM already already has one. If not careful, UTM may relocate farthest to state House. I have said this, and i have no intention of forewarning UTM further.