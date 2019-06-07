SKC Joins APM In Condemning Chakwera’s Bloodshed ‘Demons’

Chilima briefing members of the press

UTM Party leader Saulos Chilima on Friday morning joined his former boss, President Arthur Peter Mutharika, in condemning Malawi Congress Party (MCP) leader Lazarus Chakwera for perpetrating political violence.

Speaking, barely hours after President Mutharika addressed Malawians on the need to maintain peace, Chilima said Malawians “must firmly reject attempts by some political leaders or party supporters to consolidate their support by stocking societal tensions or tribal division” describing such acts as “irresponsible and dangerous” and that they” must be condemned in the strongest terms”. The former vice president added that Malawians – irrespective of their political leanings- should remain peaceful and observe law and order.

Said Chilima: “For all the various challenges faced by this nation, social strife has not been our portion. We must jealously guard this peace and harmony that we enjoy. We must remind ourselves that this peace we enjoy cannot be taken for granted. No matter our political affiliation, we must firmly reject attempts by some political leaders or party supporters to consolidate their support by stocking societal tensions or tribal divisions. This is simply irresponsible and dangerous and must be condemned in the strongest terms.

“As Rev. Dr King once counselled, it is never wise nor prudent to seek the satisfaction of our thirst for freedom and justice by drinking from the cup of bitterness and hatred. Violence will not build us. We will all be poorer for it. We must all be angry, but let us not direct our anger towards the wrong direction thereby contributing to the further deterioration of the already miserable lives of Malawians. “Rather, we must seek truth and justice in the only institution mandated by the Republican Constitution to adjudicate over disputes like these in an independent and impartial manner.” Going forward, Chilima has announced that he would embark on a national wide tour to thank Malawians for the over one million votes he received during the May21 elections.