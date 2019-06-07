Chakwera Does Not Deserve The Title Of Reverend, That’s Putting The Name Of God To Shame

The Fake Man Of God

BY LYSON SIBANDE

I thank President Mutharika, my President, for the national address to assure us, Malawians, that we are still safe despite the evil of those longing for blood in this country.



However, I have one problem with the statement. The president addressed Chakwera as Reverend. I know the President is a Statesman, a democrat and an intellectual whose politics rises above individual interests and personalities, but Chakwera does not deserve the title of Reverend. Thats putting the sacredness of the ministry of the gospel to shame.

Chakwera can’t be called Reverend because that’s putting the name of God to shame.But like I have said before, I dont trust religion and I dont trust those that claim to have inspiration from God. I dont trust believers at all. When I see a man of God with the title of Reverend leading people to violence and bloodshed because of politics, I convince myself that the entire religion thing is just a hoax. If religion is real. If God is real, then Chakwera must not be called Reverend. He is not a Reverend. Never!!

