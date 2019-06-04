Horrified Tuesday 04th June, 2019 At Capital Hill

BY SAULOSI KACHITSA

Horrified! Tuesday 04th June, 2019: Capital Hill- Lilongwe 12:00 noon. I have never been scared at something harmless in my life like today. The ‘peaceful’ MCP electoral protest in Lilongwe could have left me with scars or wounds from my own shadows of fear. The day started on a chilling note this morning as the cold weather was biting me inside my blankets. I stuck to my bed and got buried into my blankets waiting for the mother nature to send a warm weather. Alas, nothing changed until it was 7.30am and I jumped out my bed and hurriedly took a shower and my breakfast then went on my wheels to Capital Hill. The sun was hardly seen and silently kept creeping into the sky of the horizon of Tuesday’s cloudy icy day until it was mid day. Now few seconds to lunch could have almost turned into few seconds to disaster. I left my office to go for lunch via the gents to answer the call of the chilling nature that couldn’t allow the urinal bladders, to hold on together those salty tasty liquids in their sacs. When I stepped into the corridors, my eyes were greeted by the visibly confused and terrified people who were running into all direction in total commotion. I didn’t know what to do or who to ask to make sense out of the situation.

I literally froze in awe as piles of questions swept into my head but there was none to answer me. I tried to run but my legs refused to take me anywhere because I didn’t know the direction to take. I then came back to my senses and decided to rush to the ablution, do a quickie and come back to office then join the running away from office. As I walked towards the door marked Gents, a guard shouted at me “Bwna! mukupitanso kuti kumeneko anzanu akuthawa zinthu sizili bwino!” When my ears got this wind, the sphincter muscles for the urinal bladder contracted and sent back the liquid from the duct into their storage tanks. The desire to answer the call of nature was melted away instantly. I jumped into the nearest fire exist stairs and joined the escape route to the main door. I didn’t know why people were running away so I thought the building was on fire.

Within seconds I was out of the building and saw everyone jumping into their cars and disappearing into thin air without saying a word. I rushed to my car and tried to hurriedly open it and speed off but I discovered that I left the keys in the office in the laptop bag. In total confusion, I rushed back to the office entrance but couldn’t get in as the frightened people who looked angry and hungry were ejecting out of the office and blocked my way into the building. Then I saw four boys in their early twenties armed with sticks or something like pangas, putting on red shirts and in military combat attire, flanked with red ballets in their heard, running towards my direction shouting; “Tikuti aliyense atuluke mu office azipita! Amene atsaleyo zake zimenezo! Awona Zakuda”. My patience to wait for my turn to enter the building was rapidly wearing thinner and thinner. I then pushed myself into the jostling crowd and entered into the corridors and dashed to my office upstairs. My heart could be heard pounding heavily like an earthquake of high magnitude.

The scary moment suddenly rapidly changed the microclimatic condition of the chilling June weather around me into the warm atmosphere of December hot weather . I was sweating profusely as I feared for my life. I was completely baffled and lost into the abyss of confusion. When I entered the office, pressed the shutdown button of the computer and tried to close the windows and the curtains with my trembling hands as fear gripped my whole body. Then someone shouted again from the ground; “Iwe mu office mmwambamo kodi sukumva! Tikuti aliyense azipita kwawo!, kusapezeke munthu kuno! Ndiye ungoti mphuno biii pamenepo! Ndiwe ndani! Kapena tibwere konko”. This statement finished me off. I didn’t have the energy of looking back at the source of the voice that was angrily swearing at me. But I just stopped the window closing business, picked whatever my hands could grab and rushed back to the car park. I don’t remember if remembered to close the door to my office. That was not necessary anyway. At this moment saving my life was more important than anything else. The carpark was combed out of all the cars and was completely empty. I knew something very serious was going on but couldn’t connect the dots to understand what was going on. As I hurriedly sped off I joined the long queue of equally impatient and scared motorists who were thronging to the main gate to find their way out of Capital Hill. The queue was moving at snails pace to my disliking. Nevertheless the boiling fear in me had subdued and was assured of my safety and comfort since were many of us.



As I approached the main gate I saw a swarm of red army of youths cladded in MCP regalia and chatting at the cars. I took my phone and tried to take a video of the seemingly angry but peaceful protesters who had invaded the Capital Hill Main Gate and forcibly drove out the police guarding this area. No sooner had I took any picture than I heard a loud bang at my car door commanding me to stop taking any photo of the event. “Iwe ukujambula ndani! Tatsitsa galasi msanga!” The fierce looking man was yelling at me and hitting my car mercilessly demanding that I should pull down the glass of the door. I knew I was in hot soup again. The anxiety in me germinated instantly and rapidly ripened into real fruit of fear. I was at crossroads and didn’t know whether it was safe to lower the glass or keep it intact. I opted to go for the later. Then four more people joined the man and blocked the road demanding that I must stop and meet their command. I was left with one option, to do what they said I should do without further resistance. I stopped and lowered the window apologetically while trembling. I didn’t know what will be the next course of action. So I removed my eye glasses and hid them and said to myself “Iin case I will be baptized with some blows my glasses must shouldn’t be broken.”

As I rolled down the door window I shouted with fear. “Inetu sindinajambule kali konse olo mukhoza kuona mu phone mu”. I went straight into the defence chamber and took a plea for mercy before they asked anything or pounced on me. But they paid no attention to whatever I was saying instead they kept shouting on top of their voices in chorus. “Osabwera ku office mpaka Chakwera adzalumbiritsidwe!, aliyesne tikumuuza zimenezo! wamva! Week ino kulibe kugwira nthito! Muzabwere Monday!” I kept nodding my head in agreement to whatever they were saying although I didn’t understand what they were saying. Others were dancing and singing nearby. Others were just scattered around the lawn but visibly enjoying the moment. Then I was given a lee way to move out until I got into the main road and rushed back home. When I arrived home I tried to go to the toilet but nothing happened. I think the fearsome and terrifying encounter roasted and dissolved everything inside me into absorbable and soluble moluces. Now I am asking myself. Kodi ndimaopa chani kweni kweni ine? Ahhh ndikanazipweteka ulerere ndithu. kkkkkkkkkkkkk