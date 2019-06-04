Go ye to the Courts and ask for thy justice there but LEAVE OUR PEACE ALONE

Violent MCP Youths invading Capital Hill

BY LYSON SIBANDE

If MCP won Elections, we would be dead. God can’t give victory to such people in this kind of a country.



The greatest gift God gave us in this country is peace. Let’s guard it well. Gods patience has limits. If we push Gods patience too far, he removes his grace and grants us the trouble we provoke. If its war we want, if its blood we want, if its death we want, and if we want to burn this country down, God can eventually yield and grant us that wish if we push him too far since we are taking this peace for granted.



Just imagine what would happen if cadets lose their tempers and decide to fight back. What if they also begin to attack those from the center residing in the south? What if Mutharika sends the PMF and the defense force to rain hell on these people with as much violence as they are bringing?

What will happen in Malawi?

Go to the Courts and ask for your justice there but LEAVE OUR PEACE ALONE