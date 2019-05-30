Nankhumwa on ‘Thank You’ Blue Parade of Mulanje Central Constituency

Man of the people: Mulanje Central Welcoming Nankhumwa

Re-elected Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Mulanje Central constituency, Kondwani Nankhumwa, on Thursday, May 30, 2019, conducted four whistle-stop meetings in the constituency, aimed at thanking his constituents for entrusting him with another mandate to represent them following the May 21 Tripartite Elections.

He also thanked the people for choosing DPP Ward Councillors in the constituency.

He addressed thousands of DPP supporters at Mulanje Mission Ground, Chisitu, Khaya School at Chinakanaka and Nachiwale Primary School Ground and a horde of other supporters who lined up the road as he moved from one venue to another.

Nankhumwa said he does not take their support for granted, saying that is the reason he has taken the time to thank them.

“I am a deeply cultured person, and in our culture we say ‘thank you’ when someone has done good to you. You must know that I am grateful for your vote and that I do not take it for granted.

“It was a competition where many of us were competing, and you could have easily voted for my competitors but the fact that you have chosen to re-elect me for another five year term, it means you have trust in me,” said Nankhumwa, who is also governing DPP Vice President for Southern Region.

Part of the mammoth crowd that attended the rally

He said he was even more thankful to the people for voting for President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika as President of this country to lead this country to greater heights in terms of socio-economic development in the next five years.

The legislator assured the people that there will be no honeymoon for him but to continue from where he stopped in as far as developing the constituency is concerned. He assured the people that he will ensure that all the promises that he made during the campaign period are implemented.

Nankhumwa announced that he would soon create a student bursary to help needy students from disadvantaged backgrounds to access secondary and university education.

On that point he asked chiefs and community leaders to help in the identification of the needy students from the communities who should be eligible to access the bursary.

He warned those that would be identifying the needy students to desist from corruption, or tweaking the identification process so that they help their relatives other than the real beneficiaries of the bursary.

He also promised to look after the elderly and the underprivileged.

“Let’s look after the elderly, orphans because these people are an integral part of the society and can be productive citizens given the right environment and the wherewithal.,” said Nankhumwa whilst urging politicians, religious and other community leaders to unite in a single-minded purpose to develop Mulanje Central and raise the livelihood of its citizens.