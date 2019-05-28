Atupele Muluzi Congratulates President Mutharika For Well-Deserved Victory: Continue Growing The Economy

Congratulations Sir: Atupele seems to be telling Mutharika

UDF president Atupele Austin Muluzi has congratulated His Excellency Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika for well deserved victory.

Writing on his official facebook page, Muluzi said as a leader of the UDF, he wished Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika all the best during his second term of presidency.

“Let me wish His Excellency Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika my congratulations on his successful re-election and all the best for a successful second term in office. I hope that he and his government will be able to continue to grow the economy and quickly establish more jobs across the economy as well as reunify our beautiful country following such a challenging election period,” said Muluzi.