APM Sworn In: Calls For Unity Of Purpose To Build Malawi

President Peter Mutharika sworn in as President of Malawi for second time at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre

Blantyre, May 28, Mana: The Democratic Progress Party (DPP) leader, Arthur Peter Mutharika on Tuesday was sworn in as president of Malawi, a day after emerging winner in a highly contested May 2l tripartite elections.

In his acceptance speech, President Mutharika described the May 2l election as peaceful, free, fair and credible thanking Malawians for giving him a fresh mandate to govern the country.

“This election was entirely funded by Malawi government. It was peaceful, fair and credible and even international community has agreed on this.

“I thank you Malawians for re-electing me as your president for the next five years. Besides, I also thank all who accepted the defeat,” said Mutharika adding: “My victory is for the people, rule of law and democracy.”

Mutharika leaves Kamuzu Stadium after Sworn in as President of Malawi for a second time-(c) Abel Ikiloni, Mana

The Malawi leader therefore called for concerted effort among different people regardless of political affiliations to move the nation to prosperity.

“People should know that there is time to fight, time to unite, time to argue, time to agree, time to pursue our goals, time to pursue national goals. As such, this is the time to move together and develop the nation,” emphasized Mutharika.

Meanwhile, the inauguration ceremony for President Mutharika is expected to take place on Friday at Kamuzu Stadium.

Mutharika claimed l,940,709 votes representing 38.57 percent of the votes cast against Malawi Congress Party President, Lazarus Chakwera who got 1,781,740 representing 35.41percent while UTM President got 1,081,369 representing 20.24 percent.

The President and his Vice, Everton Chimulinje were sworn in by Chief Justice, His Lordship Andrew Chotcha Nyirenda SC, at the Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre amidst a mammoth crowd of people who came to witness the ceremony.

