All is set for the Swearing-In Ceremony for the President-Elect His Excellency Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika and Vice President-Elect Everton Chimulilenji this afternoon, Tuesday, 28th May, 2019 at the Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre. The program will start at exactly 2:00pm.

In another development, Inauguration Ceremony will be held on Friday 31st May 2019 at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre.