Veteran Activist Undule Mwasungula Warns MCP For Inciting Violence, Bloodshed

Chakwera and his Atibera Band

Recent remarks by some politicians from Malawi Congress Party inciting violence, hate and lawlessness cannot pass without being condemned.

Malawi is a democracy and embraced democratic values from the time the country accepted multi party politics. This means living together, co-existing even if we differ in our political ideologies.

Unfortunate remarks that people from the south and north must be chased from the centre are evil, misplaced and have no space in this country and in modern world.

Very sad is that these are the same remarks MCP enforced on northerners in the one party era. This makes many wonder whether with such unfortunate remarks indeed MCP has re branded with new blood and vision. The answer is of course obvious NOT. MCP seems to be a sheep in a hyena skin. Give them power then they will devour everyone once again. “Oh God have mercy on us”.

As county that embraced democratic values cannot accept leaders promoting anarchy and lawlessness in a country where we have a President and government machinery in place. That is unnecessary provoking the situation to find scapegoats.

Let us know that even if we are waiting for the presidential elections results, we have the President and government in office. So nobody should be misled that we have a vacuum, that is misleading and could be a recipe for be disaster.

Therefore, those promoting hatred, anarchy and lawlessness must know that the law will catch up with them sooner or later. We national and international instruments that curtail hate and homophobia. Those promoting should know it is total inciting ethnic divisions, such remarks are the ones which incited genocide in Rwanda. If the other ethnic groups in the south and north decided the same, to hit back, then what will be the results, genocide. Genocide has no place in Malawi and those promoting genocide have no place in a democratic Malawi and will be accountable now or later for their remarks.

We should not allow anarchy and lawlessness in this nation. We have national interests to protect. Elections are about winners and losers – So we win honourably and loose honourably, let us accepts the results honourable and move on. The Nation needs to move on, we have life after these elections, and we cannot continue to be caught in this elections fever forever.

PEACE AND HARMONY

Malawi needs peace and harmony, we need peace to prevail, elections are a one off event as after elections we need to move on as a nation in our day to day affairs. Remember Malawi is the only country we know- we cannot afford to destroy this nation because of selfishness, greed, not wanting to co-exist despite our differences.

The bible reminds us in Proverbs 18:21 that the tongue has the power to build and destroy, it is capable of starting and ending conflicts. But God greatly desires for us to use this power to bring glory to His name and advance His kingdom on Earth. So remember whatever we say, positive or negative will have an impact on this nation. Remember whatever we say, we have to be accountable.

God Bless Mother Malawi

Undule Mwakasungula

Lilongwe

26th May, 2019