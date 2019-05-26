Police Arrest One Crocodile In Mponela, As MDF Waits In The Wings

Police in Mponela, Dowa have arrested one Malawi Crocodile Parrty (MCP) supporter in connection to the fracas that erupted on Saturday afternoon in the district.

The MCP supporters burned tyres and blocked the M1 before demolishing two Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) offices in Mponela claiming they are not not happy with the Malawi Electoral Commission’s delay in releasing the official results of Tuesday’s elections.

Mponela police publicist Kondwani Kandiado has confirmed the development.

During the demonstrations, two children were hit by a speeding vehicle and were quickly rushed to Mponela rural hospital where one was treated as an out patient while a 6-year old boy was referred to Dowa district hospital for further treatment