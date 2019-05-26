MCP Goes More Tribalist, More Blood Thirsty

Barbaric: Part of the Mponela Fracas

Malawi Congress Party has agreed to engage in acts of violence because Chakwera does not want to accept that his party failed in the tripartite elections.

Their aim is to incite violence with the view of intimidating Malawi Electoral Commission to declare MCP as winners while they are coming second.

MCP also plans to chase all Southerners and Northerners from Central Region. But some people in MCP are accusing Chakwera of being a tribalist leader.

Chakwera’s plan is to get people killed so that he can blame government of the violence.!