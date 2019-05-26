Facts About Malawi’s Elections In 18 Simplified Points

Hail The President

Malawian Presidential election have a winner, that is Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika! But the opposition is in pain, finding it too hard to accept it.

The opposition had different tactics when coming into these elections, all them failed.

It was to keep calling the government “corrupt” without providing a shred of evince, that failed. Chakwera and Mtambo met 15 times since March. Those meetings were to plot how CSOs can be used as a weapon against the DPP. Their plans failed. The opposition tried to decampaign the DPP using albino killings, they went as far as kidnapping albinos themselves to try and implicate the government, it failed.

Election day came:

Number of voters in Central Region is very small compared to the Southern Region, therefore, no one can win elections without a huge support of the South. Chakwera banked on Mia to help with Lower Shire. The Lower Shire rejected the racist Mia family. Only Mia’s racist wife managed to get an MP seat. They were depending on Chilima splitting the Souther Region votes. Chilima did not get anything in the South, instead – he ate a huge chunk of Central Region votes, and the North. Chakwera saw this on Wednesday as 20% of the results trickled in. He got desperate. Then went on Zodiak to say he will reject MEC results. He then incited his supporters to engage in acts of lawlessness and violence.

The Results:

As we speak, the MCP went to court to try and stop publishing of the results. This is because they want to buy time to cause more violence. The stopping of announcement is meant to assist Chilima who will lose the VP status the moment APM is sworn in. Chilima and Chakwera are busy plotting together. They are trying every trick in the book to use dirty tricks to steal the election from DPP. Chakwera and Chilima are resorting violence and lawlessness to try to put pressure on the country. But the police are ready for their stooges they are using in their lawless acts. As it is, there is a flyer of a joint rally between Chilima and Chakwera. This is illegal! While results count is in progress, you can’t hold political rallies. This is lawlessness that will undermine the integrity of the electoral process. But that it what the losers want. Imagine a politician holding a rally to mobilise people while the counting is in progress, or being concluded. It is unheard, this is exactly what the MCP is doing.

The UTM is hiding in the corner supporting them silently.

LOOK AT WHO IS SILENT NOW

Lilongwe has some spate of criminal violence, the Churches that are too quick to speak on political issues are silent. Lilongwe is burning while the Human Rights CSOs are silent, the PACs and the rest of moral CSOs who are quick to comment on leadership issues. Look at the commercial media, they are silent – silent while MCP unleashes criminality and lawlessness. The commercial media, specifically Times, Zodiak, and Nation have taken political sides in Malawian politics. Instead of protecting innocent lives, they are using their media platforms to run pro-MCP propaganda.

This is the story of Malawian politics. This is the factual account.

Malawians need to reject politics of violence that threaten our peace. We all voted, and we expressed the will of the people.

We must not allow that right to be stolen or violated by the MCP through their barbaric behaviour!

Take action, condemn the criminal violence. Condemn the lawlessness by MCP. Condemn the dirty tricks of tricksters who want to undermine the democratic processes.

Amalawi anzanga, zikomo!