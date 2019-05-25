OFFICIAL RESULTS FINALLY OUT:It’s Peter! Peter!Peter!

Mutharika: President-Elect

It’s Peter !

It is now official that President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has won the presidential election.

The current presidential tally shows that Mutharika has 1,940,709 votes while Malawi Congress Party presidential candidate Lazarus Chakwera 1,817,740 and Saulos Chilima of UTM 1,028,187 and Atupele Muluzi of United Democratic Front 239,258.

Malawi Electoral Commission is expected to officially announce the results within eight days.

Malawians have voted for Mutharika for his visionary leadership. Malawians want the Democratic Progressive Party to continue with development projects under way.

Malawians have voted for Mutharika because he is also a father who cares for every Malawian, he does not believe in politics of vengeance.

16 Responses to "OFFICIAL RESULTS FINALLY OUT:It’s Peter! Peter!Peter!"

  1. Wadson   May 25, 2019 at 7:33 am

    But we don’t want people with albinos to with fear please they have same rights like us consider them

  2. kays   May 25, 2019 at 7:36 am

    watever!!!!

  3. Emily Phiri   May 25, 2019 at 8:10 am

    Im happy for badala to win but we dont want
    To hear any rumer of albinos please protect our citizens of malawi by not looking where the come from so that malawi can come back where it was. And also corruption must come to un end

  4. Patrick Phiri   May 25, 2019 at 8:16 am

    This is best news for Malawi. It means continued unprecedented development.

  5. Kb   May 25, 2019 at 8:24 am

    Great news

  6. Kb   May 25, 2019 at 8:26 am

    Great visioner

  7. Joel   May 25, 2019 at 8:32 am

    It can’t be he is a looser he has tried to do his tricks but this time around he won’t make it

  8. Joel   May 25, 2019 at 8:41 am

    Mwagulidwa inuyo!!! Ho to hell

  9. Joel Nkhata   May 25, 2019 at 8:42 am

    Mwagulidwa inuyo!!! Ho to hell

  10. heita   May 25, 2019 at 9:04 am

    its a shame the way mec handles its duties i wish gish in all the markets were riffles.

  11. heita   May 25, 2019 at 9:05 am

    its a shame the way mec handles its duties i wish fish in all the markets were riffles.

  12. Aubrey   May 25, 2019 at 9:07 am

    I believe this dream will come true…
    Love DPP love APM

  13. Junior   May 25, 2019 at 9:09 am

    Wowooo gud news

  14. zonie   May 25, 2019 at 9:12 am

    Peter? hahahaha can’t believe this is unofficial results ….zopusa peter peter peter ndekt chani?

  15. Andrew Arthur   May 25, 2019 at 10:27 am

    If this is true then all Mec members you deserve to die a pain dealth fools we can allowe those results

  16. Rahel   May 25, 2019 at 10:52 am

    Mwayesesatu a Peter ,a bola msazatisiyile a running mate anu kuti atilamulire.
    If justice really exists in Malawi, then this cant be true,. Maneb disqualifies as for cheating for our own gud, wat about cheating the whole nation
    Its no longer fair😏

