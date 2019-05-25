OFFICIAL RESULTS FINALLY OUT:It’s Peter! Peter!Peter!

It’s Peter !
It is now official that President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has won the presidential election.
The current presidential tally shows that Mutharika has 1,940,709 votes while Malawi Congress Party presidential candidate Lazarus Chakwera 1,817,740 and Saulos Chilima of UTM 1,028,187 and Atupele Muluzi of United Democratic Front 239,258.
Malawi Electoral Commission is expected to officially announce the results within eight days.
Malawians have voted for Mutharika for his visionary leadership. Malawians want the Democratic Progressive Party to continue with development projects under way.
Malawians have voted for Mutharika because he is also a father who cares for every Malawian, he does not believe in politics of vengeance.
But we don’t want people with albinos to with fear please they have same rights like us consider them
Im happy for badala to win but we dont want
To hear any rumer of albinos please protect our citizens of malawi by not looking where the come from so that malawi can come back where it was. And also corruption must come to un end
This is best news for Malawi. It means continued unprecedented development.
Great news
Great visioner
It can’t be he is a looser he has tried to do his tricks but this time around he won’t make it
Mwagulidwa inuyo!!! Ho to hell
its a shame the way mec handles its duties i wish fish in all the markets were riffles.
I believe this dream will come true…
Love DPP love APM
Wowooo gud news
Peter? hahahaha can’t believe this is unofficial results ….zopusa peter peter peter ndekt chani?
If this is true then all Mec members you deserve to die a pain dealth fools we can allowe those results
Mwayesesatu a Peter ,a bola msazatisiyile a running mate anu kuti atilamulire.
If justice really exists in Malawi, then this cant be true,. Maneb disqualifies as for cheating for our own gud, wat about cheating the whole nation
Its no longer fair😏