OFFICIAL RESULTS FINALLY OUT:It’s Peter! Peter!Peter!

Mutharika: President-Elect

It’s Peter !

It is now official that President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has won the presidential election.

The current presidential tally shows that Mutharika has 1,940,709 votes while Malawi Congress Party presidential candidate Lazarus Chakwera 1,817,740 and Saulos Chilima of UTM 1,028,187 and Atupele Muluzi of United Democratic Front 239,258.

Malawi Electoral Commission is expected to officially announce the results within eight days.

Malawians have voted for Mutharika for his visionary leadership. Malawians want the Democratic Progressive Party to continue with development projects under way.

Malawians have voted for Mutharika because he is also a father who cares for every Malawian, he does not believe in politics of vengeance.