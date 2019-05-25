Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Print This Post Court 1 ATIBERA VOLUME 6: Chakwera Goes To Court, Stops MEC From Declaring Mutharika Winner added by Malawi Voice on May 25, 2019View all posts by Malawi Voice →
Not surprising. I have never heard someone who ambandoned God’s work making it in life. Lazaro, remember the story of Yona in the Bible. Please quit politics and go back to the pulpit before God punishes you. The Bible says antchito achepa and you desert it in search of earthly riches. Never say I did not warn you.
Take a deep reflection of this. Do not be swayed or moved by the Muhamad Sidik Mia and his Abida as the punishment will be squarely yours and your household.
Useless reverend. You wanted results to be announced on Wednesday, but today Saturday you want announcement to be delayed even longer.
Useless reverend. You wanted results to be announced on Wednesday, but today Saturday you want announcement to be delayed even longer. Yet, MEC has promised to address all queries before announcing the results, but you decide to go to court. You are completely confused.