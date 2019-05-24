How Vicious Snake Called UTM Destroyed MCP In Central Region

Dangerous snake: Chilima’s final rally at Likuni in Lilongwe

In April last year when the political rebels grouped into a Chilima Movement were calling for APM not to contest as DPP President at the convention, the MCP celebrated.

In July, Chilima finally decided to break away from the DPP with a few disgruntled political rejects. The MCP finally thought, here is a splinter group from the DPP that would take DPP votes in Southern Region – but it was not to be.

MCP supported and defended Chilima, because they wanted Chilima in the political arena to help them with reducing the Southern Region DPP vote.

When calls were made for Chilima to resign because he is a Ghost worker, it was the MCP that was defending him viciously.

The MCP always used every little chance they could get to team up with UTM and CSOs to gang up against the DPP. But they were breeding a snake.

Fast forward to May 2019.

It is UTM that ate a huge chunk of the Central Region votes. UTM did not eat anything in the South, except for crumbs in Blantyre Urban and some Zomba consituences.

It is the snake that destroyed the MCP in Central Region. The same snake they were protecting, bathing, and feeding destroyed the MCP – ripping away many votes that worsened the loss of Chakwera.

The MCP need to remember this when they are analysing how they lost these elections.