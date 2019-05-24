How The Opposition In Malawi Have Lost Against President Mutharika Again

Malawi opposition parties are going through a denial phase after learning of their loss.

Let us start analysing the UTM:-

Chilima did not have any political base to mobilise from. He was testing the waters. And he only got bits and pieces of urban votes. These votes were what you would call undecideds. But it is not enough to deliver victory.

Malawi is divided into 3 Administrative Regions. To make your mathematics easy, in order to win – you need a minimum of 80% in one Region between Central, or South, and also to reduce the numbers of your opponent in other regions.

Northern Region brings very small numbers to ensure any party victory alone. As seen, Chilima performed well in that Region, but it is not enough.

MCP and Chakwera lost because:-

They failed to get minimum of 80% in Central Region. The MCP also failed to penetrate the Southern Region.

The Mia factor they were talking about FAILED dismally. Lower Shire Rejected them!

The Southern Region has 3,2 million Registered voters compared to the Central Region’s 2,6 million registered voters.

Chilima ate a lot in the 2,6 million, and APM also ate a lot of the 2,6 million. The Southern Region (including Eastern Region) was for APM alone. They failed to get 10% combined.

Chakwera is just a sore loser.

When he saw that the voting patterns were the same as 2014, Chakwera panicked. He knew that the MCP strategy FAILED dismally, they goofed.

Chilima was eating a lot in Central, particularly Lilongwe – which has 1 million registered voters. APM was chopping as well.

The South remained untouched, except for the crumbs they were picking up in Zomba and Blantyre Urban constituency.

Northern Region has a small base, and it was split 3 ways between Chilima, APM, and Chakwera.

Elections is a game of numbers – Chakwera and Chilima unfortunately did not have the numbers. I will talk about the UDF wiping in Eastern Region another day.

This is how the opposition lost, in case someone asks you.

Ignore the noise and the imaginary numbers the opposition is brandishing, it is the only way they can cope with losing. Losing is hard, especially if you thought that you may have some fighting chance.