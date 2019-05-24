BREAKING NEWS: APM Elected For Second Term, Malawians Have Spoken

Hail The President

As the clock ticks to 12 noon when Malawi Electoral Commission is expected to announce the winner of the elections, unofficial results indicate President Peter Mutharika has won with a comfortable margin.

Malawians have again entrusted the leadership of this country with President Mutharika.

Latest updates this morning show that Mutharika is leading by far and Chakwera has been humbled. Vice president Saulos Chilima is coming distant third.

As of yesterday, Mutharika was leading by 40 percent while Chakwera 35 percent.

And the trends did not change as in the evening yesterday, Mutharika was at 38.2 percent while Chakwera 31 percent. These percentages reflect the final count.

The trends have not changed this morning confirming that Mutharika has won.

Malawians have voted for Mutharika again because of his vision and development agenda for the country.

He has initiated lots of development projects in every region.

Chakwera has for the second time failed to make it to State House. On Wednesday he declared himself a winner and Commander in Chief.

He received backlash for the self declaration which clearly showed how dictatorial he is.

This is consistent with a chain of surveys by local and international research bodies which predicted Mutharika’s victory.

Mutharika has delivered impressively in economy and development against a stack of odds.

In addition, he has also delivered an election which international election observers such as European Union and Commonwealth have described as peaceful, inclusive and well-organized.

Needless to say that these elections were fully funded by the Malawi Government, a first in the history of elections in Malawi.