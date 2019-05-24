Accept Defeat Graciously Reverend Chakwera- You Had No Balls, Numbers

Elections is a game of numbers, the opposition just did not have them.

When asked how the opposition can have a fighting chance against the DPP, one political analyst said, the opposition must come together into a grand coalition first.

This advice was simply to say, get your number of voters together – then we can talk about you not losing elections.

Currently, the Malawian political parties have their voter bases split into regions and regional affiliations.

Northern Region had no dominant political parties. In 2014, the region voted for Joyce Banda’s PP. But this year they voted for UTM, because Mary Chilima is a Chirambo from the Northen Region. So they felt some affiliation with Chilima’s UTM.

But this Region is not a UTM base at all. It is a mixed bag. APM/DPP got quiet a large number, so did the UTM and the MCP. No one came out a clear loser in the big 3, they were all neck on neck with marginal leads.

Central Region is safely an MCP base, but the urban areas and some districts are very shaky. Lilongwe, the cosmopolitan City is a mixed bag of voters due to migrant labour into the city. UTM hurt the MCP badly there, and the DPP mounted a contest.

Ntcheu is another district that was led by the ruling party, but this time is UTM dominated.

Central Region votes were badly eaten by the UTM and the DPP also had its fair share.

Chakwera failed to deliver a huge numbers from Central Region. A huge number he can at at least bank on before going to Southern Region.

Wounded in the Central Region, Chakwera hoped that Lower Shire was going to deliver a consolation vote – but it failed. The giant of Lower Shire was turned into the ant of the lower Shire. They rejected Mia.

The rejection of Mia is not the first phenomenon in Malawi. Julian Lunguzi, a political top striker was rejected in her constituency after changing political colours to UTM. Kaliati faced the same fate, so did Masangwi, Kalindo. Chakwera should have factored that in when he banked on Mia.

The voters of the Lower Shire were not voting for Mia, but the DPP, and the development that they saw in the area.

Chakwera and the opposition failed to get even 10% in the Southern Region. This was the fatal blow that sent Chakwera into panic.

On Wednesday, smelling defeat – Chakwera held a press conference to “reject MEC results” on a basis of claims of rigging, claims that the MEC rebutted. Instead, it was in the Central Region where there were massive cases of rigging, with MCP aligned voting clerks marking MCP for voters.

Southern Region alone has 3,2 million votes and Central Region 2,6 potential votes. This does not need a maths genius to know who will win if you pitted the 2 against each other.

Fortunately for the DPP, the Southern Region rejected opposition political rhetoric for the development message by APM.

They came out in their numbers and supported their candidate.

The opposition did not lose for any other reason other than that they had no numbers. They lost for that sole reason – they just did not have the numbers.