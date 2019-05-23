Breaking News: DPP Censures ‘Man of God’ Chakwera: Stop Intimidating MEC, Stop Inciting Bloodshed

PRESS STATEMENT

For immediate release

23rd May 2019

CONCERNS ABOUT REVEREND DR. CHAKWERA’S ATTEMPTS TO INTERFERE WITH AND UNDERMINE THE ELECTORAL PROCESS

The Democratic Progressive Party and its Presidential, Parliamentary and Local Government candidates have noted with great concern the statements made by Hon Dr Lazarus Chakwera on 22nd May, 2019 in Blantyre regarding the current status of the tabulation of the national vote currently under way at Comesa Hall in Blantyre.

The DPP believes in upholding the rule of law including peaceful electoral processes.

Our electoral laws recognize the importance of observing due process in the determination and announcement of the national vote.

It is within the mandate of the Malawi Electoral Commission to determine the national vote uninterrupted and without any external forces, threats or pressure from political parties, their servants or agents or any other/persons.

The DPP wishes to recognize that MEC is doing a very commendable job in tabulating the national vote.

We are therefore disturbed by the irresponsible statements made by Reverend Chakwera at his press briefing.

We know Reverend Chakwera made the statements with the intention of undermining the authority and integrity of the process of counting votes being undertaken by the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC).

Reverend Chakwera has prematurely and illegally moved to declare himself a winner when counting had only started at 20 percent at the time of his press conference.

Reverend Chakwera is actually portraying Malawi Congress Party as a lawless party of violence by intimidating the electoral body to announce their wishful results even before the votes are counted.

We are further saddened to note that Reverend Chakwera is deliberately inciting violence and bloodshed.

He has gone to the extent of declaring that he is “ready to shed blood” even before MEC declares results.

We the DPP and all Malawians of goodwill find this statement shocking, appalling, irresponsible and very unfortunate.

We therefore urge Dr Chakwera to STOP INCITING VIOLENCE AND BLOODSHED in the Country

The DPP is also calling upon Reverend Chakwera to immediately stop threatening and intimidating the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC). We repeat: STOP INTIMIDATING THE MALAWI ELECTORAL COMMISSION.

MEC will not make its decision on the basis of threats from any political party. Let the electoral body finish its job and declare the will of the people peacefully.

We remind Reverend Chakwera that we buried politics of intimidation together with dictatorship.

Further, we remind Reverend Chakwera that Malawians are democratic and peaceful people and have no wish to return to the traumatizing years of intimidation and violence.

So far, the Democratic Progressive Party led Government has administered the most peaceful and best organized election ever conducted in the history of this country, and perhaps ever known in Africa.

Democratic and peaceful Malawians want MEC to conclude the vote counting peacefully and no political leader should incite violence in this Country.

We further note that Reverend Chakwera has told Malawians that he will not accept any other results other than those counted by his Party.

We are also disturbed that Reverend Chakwera wants MEC to stop counting the votes so that MEC itself, the whole nation, the diplomatic community and all the electoral observers must go by his wishful results.

This is extremely irresponsible, a gross violation of our national electoral laws and blatant flouting of the expectations of the international community.

The DPP would like to urge peace loving Malawians to reject Reverend Chakwera’s call for violence and wait to hear the final decision from MEC.

On a number of occasions Reverend Chakwera has called the public to violence and plotted with the Civil Society to disrupt Elections. As a nation, we successfully rejected Reverend Chakwera’s desire for violence.

Finally, we wish to call upon all Christians, Moslems and faith organizations to pray against the spirit of violence at this most delicate and sensitive time of waiting for Election results.

HON. KONDWANI NANKHUMWA

CHAIRPERSON: 2019 CAMPAIGNS AND ELECTIONS COMMITTEE