Breaking News: APM Leads With 40% Against Chakwera’s 35%

They have every reason to dance

Unofficial preliminary results presented by Malawi Electoral Commission (Mec) Chairperson Dr. Jane Ansah from 3, 792 out of 5, 002 centres indicate that DPP leader His Excellency Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika is leading with 40.49 % against Lazarus Chakwera’s 35.44 %. Saulos Chilima of UTM is coming third with 18.35 %.

Ansah, announces second #OfficialResults for the Presidential Vote tabulation from 3, 792 out of 5, 002 centres which is around 75.81 % as follows:

Dr. Lazarus Chakwera, MCP – 1, 257 853 (35.44%)

Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima, UTM – 651, 124 (18.35%)

Prof. John Eugenes Chisi, Umodzi Party – 14, 288 (0.40%)

Reverend Hadwick Kaliya, Independent – 11, 789 (0.33%)

Peter DSD Kuwani, MMD – 15, 418 (0.43%)

Atupele Muluzi, UDF – 161 499 (4.51%)

Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika, DPP – 1, 436, 877 (40.49%)



