Atibera Volume 6: Chakwera Warned For Inciting Violence, Bloodshed

Chakwera and his Atibera Band

Opposition Malawi Congress Party president has come under fire for inciting violence as Malawi Electoral Commission is yet to announce results of the tripartite elections.

Chakwera on Wednesday declared himself winner and Commander In Chief at a press conference in Blantyre.

He said from reports of his party’s monitors, he was leading by 40 to 50 percent. He accused MEC of delaying to announce the results and warned that he would reject results if he loses.

But Malawi Electoral Commission took a swipe at him for declaring himself a winner and for inciting violence.

MEC Chairperson Jane Ansah captioned Chakwera to behave responsibly. Ansah said Chakwera’s statement was recipe for inciting anarchy in the country.

Vice president of the country Saulos Chilima also attacked Chakwera warning him to respect code of conduct political leaders signed in the run up to the elections.

Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority also warned Zodiak Broadcasting Station for giving Chakwera platform to utter his irresponsible statement.

Macra warned all broadcasters to avoid giving political leaders space until final results are announced.

Chakwera and his party have been losing every election since the dawn of multiparty and have always alleged rigging.